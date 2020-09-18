Letter to the Editor: Correcting assumptions related to the upcoming presidential election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to recent polling, the upcoming presidential election is coming down to a choice between law and order and a better handle on the coronavirus for many swing voters.

But, the belief that violence is a bigger problem than the mishandling of the coronavirus rests on bad assumptions.

One reason people hold this belief is the disproportionate amount of attention that rioting has received compared to the damage it has done.

Lately, it has consumed just as much, if not more, of the attention of social media and cable news as the coronavirus. A SuperTarget turned bonfire is much more visually stunning than the depressing scene of a hospital.

But, the optics aren’t the whole of the substance.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 200,000 Americans, while violence in cities has killed fewer than 10. The saying, “A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic” could not be more relevant.

Another bad assumption people use to justify this belief is that Joe Biden wants to defund the police so the violence will get worse under him.

As illustrated by his recent speech at a National Guard event, this is incorrect. Biden has even called for more police funding recently.