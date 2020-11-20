Letter to the Editor: Continued hate over wanting all counts voted

Reading the recent letters to the editor, I am amused as the continued hate and negativity expounded by the Democrats and the left.

For four years, the Democrats, mass media and the left wing have done nothing but spew hate toward a sitting president and anyone who voted him in office.

The Democrats and media are now complaining about the lawsuits regarding possible fraud in voting.

As a reminder, they did not complain when Al Gore and the Democratic Party filed the same type lawsuits demanding having fair and only legal votes counted when George Bush was elected.

The lawsuits are a protection guaranteed by our Constitution to ensure our democracy can elect its political representatives, legally and with every legal vote by a citizen counted.

Let the legal process take its course, and the results will determine who will represent the citizens of this nation.

The Democrats, mass media and the left wing surely cannot be naive enough to believe the American people will forget the four years of division, hate and violence perpetrated by them during this time.