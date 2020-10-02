Letter to the Editor: Consumers beware of the side effects of weed-killing products

I generally enjoy the "Ask a Master Gardener" articles but was surprised by the Sept. 13 entry on lawn weed prevention to see no mention of a down side ("Prevent weeds now with a pre-emergent").

I think any discussion on this topic should include some information about the relative risks to one’s health and to the surrounding environment from using these products.

Just a brief scan of scientific literature reveals links to pancreatic cancer in frequent users of pendamethalin and of high run-off rates (high water quality/risk to aquatic wildlife) and unknown effects on bees, other mammals, and birds with prodiamine.

This is information that needs to be weighed by consumers to help make informed decisions as to whether the largely cosmetic benefit from various products is worth the associated risks to self and ecosystems.