Letter to the Editor: Consider Black Wall Street as the mural on Greenwood

The Tulsa City Council is right to remove paintings from city streets for all the many reasons put forth in these pages.

If the businesses on Greenwood Avenue want to have a Black Lives Matter mural, they are free to place it on any of their walls or rooftops or even erect a sign on private property.

But in truth, BLM is not specific to Greenwood.

It is a potentially divisive sentiment promulgated by a national movement often associated with hatred and anger.

For people invested in and proud of Greenwood, why isn't Black Wall Street the only mural worthy of being displayed there?

Clement Brown, Tulsa

