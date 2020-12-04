Letter to the Editor: Conservatives have alternative social media platforms free from censoring ideas

In the wake of conversations regarding Big Tech censorship of conservative voices and the recent election season, it is time for citizens to gain a better understanding of censorship both online and offline.

With an appreciation for our First Amendment, conservatives do not call for censorship or banning of individuals or social media platforms just because we disagree with their opinions.

We seek robust discourse with a free exchange of ideas. A free society requires perspectives from across the political spectrum for a healthy democracy.

Censorship is as wrong when done by the government as it is for Big Tech. Liberal states, like with New York’s Attorney General Letitia James, are targeting conservative causes and organizations.

The government should never censor or attack individuals or companies because they have alternative views. It should get out of the way to allow for a robust exchange of ideas and thought.

It's also irresponsible for government actors, like James, to harass thriving American companies, like Facebook and Google, just to prop up careers.

Conservatives should remain vigilant regarding censorship by both government and Big Tech. Options are available on a spectrum of social media platforms.