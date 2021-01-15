Letter to the Editor: Congressional delegation seeks to preserve power

We may as well face it. Most of Oklahoma's congressional delegation has only one priority: preserving their perceived power through reelection.

Their recent stance on the bogus claims of general election interference, which has been disproven scores of times through multiple investigations and court challenges and including the Supreme Court, confirms their fealty to lies and crackpot theories.

And since the treasonous insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, their unwillingness to dispel these lies only proves their embrace of sedition as an acceptable form of governance.

While they may propound to represent the voice of the majority, they fail to include those of us who subscribe to the proven truth.

It is a sad day for America when its direction is partially driven through lies, intimidation and outright fabrication.

This ignorance further underscores the necessity of returning civics education as a necessary requirement for middle school graduation.

Obviously, Sen. James Lankford and Reps. Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, among others, failed this course, assuming they took it in the first place.