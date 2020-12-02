 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Congress needs to act now with relief funding to help families needing food

It is shameful that Congress could not pass a COVID-19 relief bill before Thanksgiving.

More than half of Oklahoma and U.S. families are not food secure, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern could be a powerful voice for an assistance package bringing relief to qualifying Oklahoma families.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) is the first line of defense against hunger in America. SNAP was designed to respond in crises like this.

But Congress needs to act now to boost SNAP's benefits so families can put enough food on the table for all who need it.

