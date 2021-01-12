Letter to the Editor: Confronting America’s racial skeletons

When Thomas Jefferson wrote the words, “All men are created equal,” he established a divinely inspired foundational principle. This ethic defines us as Americans.

However, we have skeletons in our historical closet, hiding our ugly secrets of racism and white privilege.

These skeletons hold us as prisoners, denying us the full promise of America and true equality for all.

White privilege is at work in our justice system that sends a black person to jail but allows a white person to go free for the same crime.

When NFL players take a knee during the national anthem, white privilege calls it disrespectful. The flag is more important than humanity.

In so doing, America’s promise is aborted.

The year 2020 arrived with a carpet bag filled with health, political and social upheaval. Under pressure, America’s closet burst open belching out our racial skeletons.

For 500 years America’s people of color have suffered unspeakable abuse.

Americans dutifully pay homage to Jefferson’s words, yet it is clear that white elitism has been so systematically instilled in us, that we cannot see this wrong in America.