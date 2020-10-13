 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Comparing marijuana and COVID-19 vaccine

The theory that cannabis has medicinal value is only supported by anecdotal evidence. It has never been subjected to rigorous scientific study.

The theory that hydroxychloriquine was helpful with COVID-19 virus was also anecdotal.

When subjected to rigorous science, it was found to be wanting.

Ironically, the same political class that endlessly ridiculed those wanting to try hydroxychloriquine are the same people who think the widespread use of another untested drug, cannabis, is just fine.

Now we have COVID-19 vaccines that have nearly completed the third stage of testing.

Once again, the party of cannabis is outraged that the COVID-19 vaccine, which has already been shown to be safe and effective may be released too soon.

Follow the science they say, probably while lighting up another joint of medicine.

Robert Knight, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

