When people live at the foot of a volcano, they need to always be on alert if it erupts and sends lava down toward them.
When that occurs, some of the people leave the town thinking it is better to be safe than sorry. Others stay.
Those staying may have various thoughts.
One being that it isn't really happening, so they don't need to worry. Others think the lava is not as hot, so if it gets to the town it won't cause much harm.
Others believe it will stop before it gets to the town, and still more think it will go around them.
There are certainly a number of ways to look at a situation, but there is only one sure way to be safe when a volcano erupts.
One sure way of slowing or stopping coronavirus is to wear a mask, keep a safe distance from others and stay home as much as possible.
George Singleton, Tulsa
