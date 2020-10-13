Letter to the Editor: Comparing COVID-19 deaths to plane crashes

Over 30 planes crashed in U.S. last week.

Well, not really. But the deaths from COVID-19 since the middle of March is equivalent to having 30 planes carrying 196 passengers each crashing every week.

How would we react if all these deaths were actually from plane crashes?

We have more control on this coronavirus tragedy with the simple procedure of always wearing masks when in public and avoiding close contact.

So why are so many people rebelling, and why are some businesses still not requiring masks and serving people without masks when they've posted "masks required" signs?

Business could go on as usual if only all people followed the guidelines.

Then we could prevent future (crashes) deaths.

What are unmasked Oklahomans thinking?

Nola Deffenbaugh, Bartlesville

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.