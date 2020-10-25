Letter to the Editor: CNN does cover Trump rallies ... fairly

Tim Hendricks complained about media coverage of a Trump rally in Florida ("Biased coverage about Trump on television networks," Oct. 17). He said that CNN, MSNBC and CNBC had no coverage of the event.

I admit they didn't have live coverage during the event, but they did report on it every hour after the event. One of the reason you might not see them there is because the president singles them out and make derogatory remarks at them and call them fake news.

Many times the crowd threatened them and has made their presence unsafe. Other times the president has ask them to leave.

But if you believe them to be fake news, why are you worried about them reporting on Trump's rallies. You think that the people would be glad those news outlets weren't there.

Having Fox News there to cover it is like hiring cheerleaders. You're not getting news, you're getting Rah! Rah! Rah! Hip! Boom! Bah! Goooo Trump!

Besides what news outlets wants to cover the president's rallies when all he does is complain, deride his competitor and brag, brag, brag. Same old stuff over and over again.

Maybe if he actually has some plans and policies for the future, he might be news worthy.