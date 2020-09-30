Letter to the Editor: Clarifying the effect of State Question 805

I am confused by the reporting on State Question 805.
Per a Sept. 28 article, District Attorney Angela Marsee implies that repeat offenders of nonviolent crimes would have to be treated as first-time offenders, specifically claiming that it would “prevent judges … from being able to increase punishment for habitual offenders.” ("Voters to decide state questions on criminal justice, Medicaid").
A Sept. 27 opinion column adds to my confusion.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler states that if SQ 805 passes then a perpetrator will not have to worry about a judge or jury using his prior convictions in setting the sentence ("SQ 805 isn't safe, and it isn't a good choice for Oklahoma").
If I take these claims at face value, then SQ 805 loses it attraction to me. But I question if they are, in fact, inaccurate.
I have always thought there is a range of sentence possibilities for a particular crime, and the judge or jury will consider the particular circumstances when selecting the punishment from this range.
For a first-time offender, they may choose to be more lenient, or for a repeat offender, they have the option of going with the maximum punishment.
If this is correct, then judges will retain significant sentencing flexibility even if SQ 805 passes, and Marsee and Kunsweiler are misleading readers.
The Tulsa World is the primary source of news for many Tulsans, and I think you should clarify this matter. Hurry, people are already voting.
Editor’s Note: The initiative petition ends the practice of enhancing sentences for crimes that are defined in law as nonviolent because of previous nonviolent crime convictions. Judges will have a range of penalties available to them.
