Letter to the Editor: Clarifying the effect of State Question 805

I am confused by the reporting on State Question 805.

Per a Sept. 28 article, District Attorney Angela Marsee implies that repeat offenders of nonviolent crimes would have to be treated as first-time offenders, specifically claiming that it would “prevent judges … from being able to increase punishment for habitual offenders.” ("Voters to decide state questions on criminal justice, Medicaid").

A Sept. 27 opinion column adds to my confusion.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler states that if SQ 805 passes then a perpetrator will not have to worry about a judge or jury using his prior convictions in setting the sentence ("SQ 805 isn't safe, and it isn't a good choice for Oklahoma").

If I take these claims at face value, then SQ 805 loses it attraction to me. But I question if they are, in fact, inaccurate.