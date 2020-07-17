Members of the city's Human Rights Commission serve without pay. Given the results of the commission's last special meeting, I'd say they are over-compensated ("City's Human Rights Commission urges leaders to put science first in making COVID-19 policies," June 26).
By what stretch of imagination are such polices a human rights issue?
The true purpose seems to be to continue the carping and sniping over Mayor G.T. Bynum's decision to not cancel the Trump rally. The mayor has thoroughly explained his reasoning, and reasonable people have accepted it at face value.
Not so the commission who invoked "science" and "data" in the cause of partisan politics.
In particular, Chairwoman Laura Bellis, appointed by Bynum but supporting and volunteering for a rival mayoral candidate, felt it necessary to note that because the mayor and a number of councilors are up for election it "could complicate decision making."
I'd argue that it has already complicated decision making for Bellis and that the verbiage about "forward looking recommendations" and so forth is total nonsense, as though the mayors' office and council were not already making the most serious efforts to plan policies and responses towards the virus.
I believe that Bellis is not able to serve on a nominally nonpartisan commission in a nonpartisan manner. Chairwoman Bellis should display a rare sense of integrity and promptly resign from the commission.
Citizen Bellis would then be free to assist the mayoral candidate of her choice without conflicts of interest or overly complicated decision making.
