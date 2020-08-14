The city has the legal authority to adopt the Black Lives Matter street painting as government speech.
Government speech has been recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court as speech that does not require the government entity (in this case the city) to open up the forum in which this speech takes place (in this case, a city street) to the speech of those opposing the city’s message.
Only when a government provides either a public forum (such as a park) or a limited forum, (such as advertising on public transit) is the government restrained by the First Amendment from limiting private speech in such a forum based on that speech’s content or viewpoint.
Government speech is speech that the government uses to promote policies or to advance a particular idea.
The First Amendment Free Speech Clause does not apply to government speech. Therefore, government speech is not required to be content or viewpoint neutral.
The U.S. Supreme Court has held that the Texas license plate is government speech and thus Texas can refuse to allow the Sons of Confederate Veterans a vanity license plate with a Confederate battle flag, while allowing vanity plates with other symbols.
Although traditionally government speech has been of the “motto” variety, such as license plate statements like “Oklahoma is OK” or Tulsa “Oil Capital of the World,” I think the city could embrace the BLM statement as the city’s statement of its opinion regarding the issue of race relations.
