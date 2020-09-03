Letter to the Editor: Cities with mask ordinances are controlling COVID-19

A lot of people complain about wearing a face mask.
For some it has become political or a statement of individual rights, but what is the point?
Wearing a mask has a definite purpose; it prevents spread of the virus.
A virus is not a living organism. It only lives inside a host. When a person is infected, the virus uses the person’s own cells to make copies of the virus.
Eventually, the host’s ability to produce copies of the virus is used up. The person may die or become immune, but when this happens, the virus needs a new host.
If the virus cannot reach a new host, it runs its course and dies. It cannot live outside of a host.
The coronavirus is transmitted from person-to-person in droplets emitted from the nose and mouth of an infected person.
We can kill the coronavirus by breaking its path from host-to-host by wearing a mask.
Even in Oklahoma, it has been shown that infection rate has been reduced in cities with mask ordinances compared to those without mask ordinances.
If we had a vaccine, or a rapid cure, we wouldn’t need to wear a mask, but until some other means arises, the mask is the only effective means to kill this virus.
So please wear a mask.
Michael Smolen, Stillwater
