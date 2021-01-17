Letter to the Editor: Christian leaders should be promoting a higher kingdom, not a political movement

My wife and I permanently moved to Tulsa four years ago, and Donald Trump was elected shortly after that.

We had been regulars at a church in Oklahoma City and wanted to find a similar church here.

We tried a couple of different churches and were surprised to hear sermons about how put on Christians are by America, how our faith was "under attack."

I was put off but also puzzled as at 54, I've never felt that way.

With the events of last week, I keep thinking of those sermons as I watched Christian flags among insurgents storming the Capitol, convinced they were on some righteous mission to overthrow the evil government.

It saddened me to think that perhaps the church has become more a vehicle for political agenda than an instrument to share God's love.

A link received from a friend who is a Trump supporter of a pastor sharing wild conspiracy theories enhanced this fear.

Turns out Jesus was not very political.

He said his kingdom was not of this world when arrested by Pilate. On taxes, he told followers to give unto Caesar what is Caesar's. He didn't raise armies to fight Rome, though many wanted him to.