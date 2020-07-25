Thanks for the memory about Charlie Daniels and The Jaguars ("Jimmie Tramel: Devil went down to Georgia, but before that, Charlie Daniels went down to Tulsa," July 19).
I was one of his many loyal fans often attending Tulsa’s awesome and unforgettable Fondalite, a semi-private bottle club back when Oklahoma was allegedly a dry state.
The Jaguars played rock-and-roll styled music like Bill Haley and the Beatles. In hindsight, after they left for Nashville, we realized his entire band were all exceptionally talented, high-energy musicians.
During set breaks, Charlie genuinely mingled with the packed crowd every night. Charlie, beardless back then, got to know many by our first names.
This was the pre-drugs, guns, knives and gang shootings period. I can’t remember seeing fights or people showing up to cause trouble.
However, those 1960s times had its dark side.
Car manufacturers were mass producing high-powered engines with seat belts not legally required. We knew too many peers in their late teens and 20s killed in high-speed car wrecks.
Ending this about hot cars and such things, I've always wondered what happened to one special waitress.
