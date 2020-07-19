Much uncertainty remains regarding the Supreme Court ruling that recognizes the Creek reservation has long existed in this spot and still does.
Political extremists such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz have sought to worsen our current national divide with inflammatory statements intended to incite non-Indigenous Oklahomans. I find such efforts dangerous and counter-productive.
The best course is to embrace the essence of Justice Gorsuch's preamble which states: "On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise …that their new lands in the West would be secure forever. We (The Supreme Court) hold the government to its word."
The better course is to affirm that fact, that we non-Indignenous people are neighbors and guests within the Creek Nation. On Woodward Park’s lawn is a beautiful sculpture of a Native American making supplication to the creator.
At Gilcrease Museum is another sculpture of a Native American archer launching an arrow, an aspiration, toward heaven.
I suggest that we incorporate Native American artworks across the city and festoon Tulsa with sculptures in every possible public place to celebrate all the first nations that had their homes here before statehood.
Enough with the derricks and drillers that are quickly being recognized as relics of our climate’s destruction. Let Tulsa become a showcase of art reflecting the legal and moral certainty that we reside within the land of the Creek Nation.
And we are better for it.
The grass still grows. The waters still flow. The Creek Nation is still here and forever will be.
