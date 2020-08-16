YARDS

Flowers in Barbara VanHanken's yard Thursday, July 30, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

In this long season of our discontent, joy comes in the most unexpected moments.

I live in a downtown condominium complex where we see very few children.

As I arrived home this afternoon, a young man, perhaps 10 or so years old, was riding by on his bicycle.

He obviously saw I was elderly and using a cane. He immediately turned around and asked if I needed help.

I wish I knew his name, but he wore a Milwaukee Bucks Antetokounmpo jersey and I'd like him to know that I, too, am a big NBA fan and also like Giannis.

This child not only made my day, he gave me a glimpse of our future.

With young people like this, we're gonna be OK!

