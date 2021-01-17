Letter to the Editor: Capitol attack ought to wake up everyone to dangers of open carry laws

Try to imagine the assault on the Capitol, but with one difference: Instead of being in a district with some gun control laws, imagine that Washington, D.C., was an open-carry state.

As bad as the situation was, imagine how much worse it would been if the mob had been carrying automatic weapons.

Congress, staffers and the vice president barely escaped serious harm as it was, and an armed mob would likely have killed a number of them. A large number.

That is why the notion that the Second Amendment protects us from government abuse is very wrong and dangerous. An armed mob is far more dangerous than a democratic government, and last week's riot should wake us all up.

The Second Amendment needs to be voted out.

