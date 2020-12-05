Letter to the Editor: Cannot take the risk of shopping in Broken Arrow

We live in Broken Arrow's Rose District; we don't even go downtown because there is no social distancing at all.

Our grandson wants to ice skate, but we don't want to take him there either. We loved eating and shopping, but no more.

We take the health of ourselves, our family and others very serious. Why doesn't the city?

We'll never stop this virus if the city can't do its part. I'm ashamed of the City Council for not caring about citizens.

We can't risk doing business in Broken Arrow.

The city is losing a lot of money. I know others as well who will no longer be coming to Broken Arrow to shop.

