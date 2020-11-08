 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Cancel the BMX Thanksgiving weekend event

Letter to the Editor: Cancel the BMX Thanksgiving weekend event

The BMX Grand Nationals event that is scheduled to occur in Tulsa this month should be canceled ("With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, USA BMX officials say Grand Nationals in Tulsa still on," Nov. 2).

We are in the middle of a global COVID-19 pandemic and allowing this event to proceed even with safeguards is complete idiocy.

Our local hospitals are reaching capacity, and our health care workers and their families find it offensive that the city would allow this event to be held now.

Enough is enough.

