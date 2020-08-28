Letter to the Editor: Can always vote in person if in doubt about mail

If you have an absentee ballot and you are not sure it will get to the Election Board in time, you can bring it to your polling place on Election Day.
You will be asked to swear you will not submit the absentee ballot. You will destroy the absentee ballot and be given a ballot to replace it.
You can vote and put it in the voting machine at your precinct.
Oklahoma has one of the best voting systems in the country, it would be a waste not to use it.
Tom Dial, Tulsa
