Letter to the Editor: Calling out rebellious lawmakers

Our congressional leaders should refuse to seat any senators or representatives who signed on to subvert our Constitution; the 14th Amendment is clear.
In Section 3, it states, "No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Those who signed on with the Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results in four states fit this definition.
Failing refusal to seat those lawmakers, they should be called out by name, individually, for the record, to discourage any further or similar behavior.
They took an oath; they must honor it.
They must be held accountable, if not, our Constitution mean’s nothing.
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: