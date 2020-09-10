 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Burying story about Trump's comments

Letter to the Editor: Burying story about Trump's comments

Only $5 for 5 months
APTOPIX Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Washington. 

 Patrick Semansky, AP Photo

I am genuinely disappointed with the Tulsa World. The recent bombshell reported by The Atlantic and verified by numerous other news agencies including Fox News, quoted President Donald Trump as calling our war dead “losers” and “suckers.”

This revelation caused a firestorm in the media and the military, and rightfully so.

It was definitely front-page news, but the World chose to relegate this story to page 12 of the Sept. 5 edition.

I will admit that the World’s story was thorough and truthful, but page 12? Who made that decision?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News