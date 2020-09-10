Letter to the Editor: Burying story about Trump's comments

I am genuinely disappointed with the Tulsa World. The recent bombshell reported by The Atlantic and verified by numerous other news agencies including Fox News, quoted President Donald Trump as calling our war dead “losers” and “suckers.”
This revelation caused a firestorm in the media and the military, and rightfully so.
It was definitely front-page news, but the World chose to relegate this story to page 12 of the Sept. 5 edition.
I will admit that the World’s story was thorough and truthful, but page 12? Who made that decision?
