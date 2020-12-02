 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Broken Arrow open for COVID-19 spread

To shop Broken Arrow, leave your mask at home and bring your money. Take home our bargains and our COVID-19.

Better yet, bring COVID-19 to us. We have to highest rate of infection in the area.

Our mayor and City Council know better than the medical experts. We send our patients to the Tulsa hospitals. Our merchants are afraid to require you to wear a mask.

We like to share. Happy holidays. 

