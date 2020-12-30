Letter to the Editor: Broken Arrow city leaders chooses politics over the health of residents

I have lived in Broken Arrow for 16 years and have regularly told many people about the benefits of living in this city.

I enjoy the street parties and events in the Rose District. Our community centers offer so many inexpensive, but quality programs and events.

We have great parks and many wonderful small businesses.

Now I feel like a second-class citizen. I am in my 30s, but I am a recent cancer survivor and have other risk factors for COVID-19.

The Broken Arrow City Council could very easily adopt a mask mandate to protect me and the thousands of other high-risk residents, including cancer patients, children with autoimmune disorders, our senior citizens and our veterans.

Instead, the majority of our City Council engages in politics and second guessing what thousands of doctors, scientists and other health professionals have endorsed as an easy simple measure to save tens of thousands of lives, if not hundreds of thousands.

Even if you don't believe in the effectiveness of masks, the choice should still be obvious: the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask in hopes of saving lives versus the deaths of more Oklahomans.