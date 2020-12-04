Letter to the Editor: Broken Arrow City Council hurting area businesses

When a local government, such as the Broken Arrow City Council, does not proactively protect its business community, it hurts businesses there and in neighboring cities as well.

As a business owner, I am directly impacted by Broken Arrow's failure to issue a citywide mask mandate.

I, nor my client’s personnel live in Broken Arrow, but we conduct business in Broken Arrow.

My clients have decided they will not permit their personnel to enter Broken Arrow as it is identified as an unsafe area. If their personnel are not able to do their jobs, my staff is unable to do theirs, which means we all lose business, including Broken Arrow.

When I and my client’s personnel go to Broken Arrow, we shop, eat and spend money. No longer.

Like many business owners, I have spent these nine consecutive months arduously pivoting business operations to sustain staff and, in part, communities in which we all live and work.

The longer public organizations use myopic vision to drive their decisions, the more dire the road to recovery becomes; by then, recovery may not be possible for many.