Letter to the Editor: Bringing back civility

One thing that makes me so mad is when one American calls another American "evil" because they disagree.
The drama queen stuff needs to end. We can surely disagree without going there every single time.
We Americans are all on the same team after all.
Let's bring civility back into political discourse.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!