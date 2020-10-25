Letter to the editor: Bridge claims disputed

The city seems to have a propensity for bait and switch. Had the editors of the Tulsa World closely read the 2015 engineers report, deeming the old pedestrian bridge as dangerous, they would find out that any such conclusion of the bridge’s safety would be fake news.

The fact is that the bridge was perfectly safe for people and cyclists to be on its entire life until it magically became unsafe in 2015. Please, give nonengineering rational thinkers a break!

In reality, any safety issues to continue its present use could have been fixed. Other than some damage done during one of the floods, most of the repairs were required from neglected maintenance.

So, why was it deemed inadequate? The inadequacy came from attempts to modify the bridge by putting a heavy concrete deck for cyclists on top. If you left off the upper deck modifications, the bridge could be repaired for a relatively small amount of money.

So, the bridge was not in danger of collapse as reported. If it truly were, the city would have been grossly negligent in allowing its use for decades.

Now the new bridge may or may not have a cyclist lane with barriers from pedestrians or continuous shade similar to the old bridge.