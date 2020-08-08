Bravo for Tulsa World’s editorial and its subhead, "We need a way to keep the BLM street art without opening a public forum (Aug. 5)."
Another bravo, for encouraging “the creative minds” at City Hall to work toward a solution that works for everyone.
Judging by the inside story, "Two Tulsa city councilors have ideas about how Black Lives Matter sign might be saved (Aug. 5)," sounds like Tulsa City Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper have already begun, starting with the Historic Greenwood District’s addition as a program of the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
Main Street’s revitalization work sounds like the perfect avenue to save the BLM street mural!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video