Letter to the Editor: Boycotting suburbs for not requiring masks

I wish to make two points about this pandemic.

First, I live in south Tulsa County and find it extremely frustrating that Bixby, Jenks and Glenpool residents do not wear masks in public places like stores and pharmacies.

The governments of these suburbs are doing a disservice to the Tulsa hospitals by not requiring their people to wear masks.

I am part of the age range most vulnerable to COVID-19. Therefore, I no longer will shop in any of these suburbs until these officials mandate mask wearing.

And, second, if people who find themselves having to write an obituary for a loved one because that person died of COVID-19, please put that fact in the obituary.

Numbers of cases and deaths are so abstract.

This might wake people up to the horrible cost this pandemic is taking on all of us.

