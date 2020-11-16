Letter to the Editor: Boycott establishments not requiring masks and physical distancing

Gov. Kevin Stitt's laxity on mask mandates and prioritization of hospital bed availability shows a lack of respect to physicians, nurses and technicians everywhere.

Caring for critical or infectious patients requires a change in the nurse-to-patient ratio. Just because there are beds doesn't mean there are sufficient nursing staff to cover them.

Gowns, gloves, masks and goggles are hot, time-consuming and make many tasks more difficult.

A ventilated patient, especially one requiring a specialty prone position bed, is assigned one nurse per patient due to the complexity of multiple drugs, IV lines, drain tubes and movable bed parts — all while the patient is upside down!

When caregivers are worn to a frazzle, there is no magic wand to order more.

The lack of common sense and sheep-like behavior of well-informed citizens and community leaders to protect themselves and others is appalling and atrocious.

Any establishment that does not require masks and distancing of its staff and patrons should be boycotted.

Pam Pope, Tulsa