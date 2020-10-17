Letter to the Editor: Boy Scouts prepares boys for adulthood

I wanted to write and educate you on Boy Scouts and what this program provides to our community.

Scouts have worked together to create some physical activities for the community. My troop, Troop 85, has built GaGa pits and volleyball courts.

These activities provide physical activity for kids in our community. They also provide a way for kids to socialize and have fun.

My troop also sells popcorn to raise money for us to go camping, do activities and help pay dues.

Selling popcorn is a way for us to learn to interact with adults and be brave and bold.

But most important, in Scouts we learn life skills. All of the work we do teaches us and prepares us for adulthood.

We learn about first aid, emergency preparedness, to camp, swim, hike and about our world.

As you can see, Scouts has been around for a long time for a good reason.

Scouts provides youth in our community a way to learn, grow and make lifelong friends.

Editor's Note: Luke Smart is a student at Bixby East Intermediate.