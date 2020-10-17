Letter to the Editor: Boy Scouts adapting to these unusual times

I would like to tell you about my journey to Boy Scouts. When I first joined Cub Scouts I was a tiger.

After a few months, I learned the ropes including the Scout Law, Scout Oath, Scout Sign, Scout Salute and the outdoor code.

Plus, I made many new friends and a few who I can proudly call my Scouting brothers.

We started the Boy Scout Adventure a month before COVID -19 hit our community.

During these times, we had to improvise on our meetings and our merit badge classes.

We had many virtual meetings, and we also had virtual merit badge opportunities. It was nice to be part of the troop even though we couldn’t meet in person.

During unusual times, I was able to participate in many merit badge classes with others from around the world. It is a very awesome experience.

I have successfully completed 11 merit badges and two ranks. I have also been able to participate in many Eagle Scout community service projects from building GaGa pits for the communities to use to capturing images of headstones on www.Billiongraves.com.

I have enjoyed my time as a Scout and would encourage other boys and girls to join.