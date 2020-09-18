Letter to the Editor: Bob Woodward's September surprise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Writer Bob Woodward’s latest book “Rage” reveals what President Donald Trump knew about the COVID-19 virus early on. The timing of the book was also politically motivated.

During the early days of the pandemic, my wife received skilled nursing therapy at a local senior care facility, where I visited her every day, until that same facility closed to all visitors in mid-March.

After that time, I was not allowed to see her in person until she was released several months later. Because of prior death tolls at nursing homes, her facility and many others remain closed to visitors until further notice.

In spite of what pundits say about Trump’s downplaying the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks were clear and some chose to heed the warnings, while others hid behind what leadership was telling them and went on with life as usual.

Woodward chose not to reveal the contents of his book until the time was right politically.

Woodward’s earlier revelations would have saved lives, just as Trump’s would have, but Woodward withheld his damaging evidence to have greater impact, just before the presidential election in November.

Call it a September surprise.