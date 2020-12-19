Letter to the Editor: Blood donation is the best holiday gift

Donating blood is safe and critically important. So, why aren’t you donating blood?

In October, the Oklahoma Blood Institute experienced an emergency blood shortage and issued an urgent call for donors of all blood types.

COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the amount of donors Oklahoma has seen this year, leaving our community and loved ones needing donors now more than ever.

Less than 10% of people donate annually, and that number is down during a worldwide pandemic. Yet, one in seven people entering the hospital still need a blood transfusion.

There is no substitution for human blood, and our children, parents, neighbors, coworkers and friends need our help now.

Donating blood even one time can save up to three different lives. The blood you donate goes to help patients at 160 different hospitals, medical facilities, and road and air ambulances in Oklahoma.

So, what is the best gift you can give this holiday season? The gift of life!

You can give life by donating blood.