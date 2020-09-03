Letter to the Editor: BLM mural will be marred with tire tracks

There has been much discussion about keeping the painted Black Lives Matter on the street.
I cannot think of a more disrespectful place to put a special image. The Woody Guthrie Center has a painted mural on the wall of its building.
It is classic and can’t be marred by tire tracks.
Is there not a wall anywhere in the Greenwood District that could be used for a BLM mural?
Sandra Lee, Tulsa
