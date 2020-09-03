 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: BLM mural will be marred with tire tracks

BLM test

Aerial of Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood on Aug. 11,2020 TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

There has been much discussion about keeping the painted Black Lives Matter on the street.

I cannot think of a more disrespectful place to put a special image. The Woody Guthrie Center has a painted mural on the wall of its building.

It is classic and can’t be marred by tire tracks.

Is there not a wall anywhere in the Greenwood District that could be used for a BLM mural?

Sandra Lee, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

