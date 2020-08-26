First, a small number of people took it upon themselves to paint the words Black Lives Matter on Greenwood Avenue.
These people painted this slogan without permit or taking into account its lawfulness. The timing was impeccable with President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit and Juneteenth approaching.
The Tulsa Arts Commission declared it “a work of public art.” Seriously!
A letter writer suggested that the painting should be allowed under “government speech.”
Now, there is a Tulsa World virtual town hall meeting to discuss the issue.
Painting on city streets is against public ordinances, and there is no permit for this type of painting.
Coming up with a reason for the painting to remain after the fact does not pass the smell test. It is illegal. Period.
Since I am certain the city does not want everyone with a worthy cause or something to advertise to paint all over our city streets, the painting should be removed.
The city and mayor need to step up and give the order to have the painting removed, even if taking such action upsets a few people.
Mayor G.T. Bynum could easily suggest what other legal options they have including renting a billboard.
Joe Brandt, Tulsa
