In June, we saw a group sneak out in the dead of night and paint bright yellow lettering on Greenwood Avenue.
Why the middle of the night? It was illegal that's why.
The city informed them it had to be removed. They don't want to do that, so they are trying to justify it.
Two elected city councilors want the city to leave their "art" alone and make sure no one else can put graffiti on a street.
Aren't city councilors suppose to uphold the laws? Makes you wonder what their priorities are.
The laws are for thee, but not for me.
I am a no-nonsense person. I believe there is no gray area in law.
It's either right or wrong, legal or illegal, and this is all illegal.
