Tulsa’s Black Lives Matter mural was created to honor the struggles people of color have experienced throughout history; a movement that is finally getting the recognition it deserves.
Tulsa is the site of one of the largest domestic terrorism events in history — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — and needs to honor Black lives.
Too many people of color have lost their lives here for Tulsans to ignore the BLM movement or erroneously assume we are past racism.
Terence Crutcher’s death has never been effectively addressed, while Joshua Harvey’s death during an encounter with Tulsa Police was never even investigated.
The shooting death Joshua Barre resulted in no criminal charges for TPD officers.
Racism is alive and well in Tulsa, where City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper was accused of “muzzling” citizens when she voted for the mask mandate.
North Tulsa was, until Hall-Harper’s efforts, a food desert, without a single grocery store, nor effective public transportation to downtown stores.
Chief Wendell Franklin continues to insist there is no racism within TPD, despite statistical over-policing in north Tulsa and the lingering effects of "Live PD."
And the Rev. Robert Turner was recently assaulted by a white crowd at his weekly prayer meeting for racial reparations.
Tulsa’s Black Lives Matter mural is a good starting point to address our systemic and historical racism. Tulsa’s Black Lives Matter mural needs to stay.
Editor's Note: A tort claim has been filed related to Joshua Harvey's death. TPD officials have declined to comment on the status of its investigation, citing possible litigation regarding the case.
