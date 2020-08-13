The city needs to remove the Black Lives Matter smessage to preserve Tulsa's streets from everyone wanting to put their message on our streets.
The BLM message and others need to be on private property, a building wall, rooftop, etc. And, all should be permitted.
Police brutality should not be tolerated.
George Floyd's death and BLM had everyone's attention. Meaningful policing improvements for the Black community and others were going to happen.
Once the violent protests and defund the police started, the opportunity was lost.
Small businesses were destroyed. Anarchists thought insurance would take care of it. That was not the case and many were Black-owned businesses.
The message BLM has been hijacked by those who want to destroy America's economic system. That system has elevated people out of poverty like no other.
Black lives would be harmed by that, not to mention others. The group wants to supplant society's basic building block, the family nucleus.
BLM believes in a village approach that collectively cares for their own. Sounds like socialism or Marxism to me.
The BLM organization does not believe in individual freedom and liberty. This is not America.
A partner organization, Movement for Black Lives, calls for abolishing all police, prisons, restructuring of tax codes, redistribution of wealth based on the village and more.
This is not what most people signed up for when they expressed agreement to the message Black Lives Matter.
P. T. McManus, Bixby
Editor's Note: Movement for Black Lives was formed in 2014 and is a coalition of 150 organizations with a platform advocating for community control, economic justice, reparations, political power and investments in the education, health and safety of Black people.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video