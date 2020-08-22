Since time began, the role of art has been the object of study and debate.
On the one extreme is pure beauty, and on the other is pure meaning or relevance. Some look for a magic synthesis of the two.
Few more clear examples exist than the Black Lives Matter street mural in Tulsa's Greenwood district.
It will surely be a centerpiece of the 2021 race massacre commemoration and our leaders and decision-makers must take whatever steps necessary to preserve it.
A much more creative discussion is to imagine what its role will be in the 2121 commemoration.
I envision its symbolic removal at that time with its representation being placed in Tulsa museums and elsewhere.
It could be the centerpiece of various displays explaining the 1921 event with a display of episodes of vandalism, copies of vicious letters to the editor advocating its removal, etc.
Although I encourage readers to keep at least one foot firmly planted in reality, I believe that when making choices today one should keep in mind their vision for 2121.
