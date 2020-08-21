Regarding writer Kendrick Marshall’s opinion piece on Aug. 16, I wholeheartedly agree with him that equal treatment of all, regardless of skin color, is what we require of our police.
Will he acknowledge that the phrase “Black lives matter” comes with some serious radical political baggage?
“Black lives matter” was coined by a radical political movement involved in much more than just a protest about George Floyd’s death.
A BLM organizer in Chicago, Ariel Atkins, asserted a right to loot Chicago stores as “reparations.
The BLM founders are proud Marxists, and the BLM website calls for disrupting the nuclear family, opposing “heteronormative thinking” and defunding the police.
These political positions provoke intense and well-justified criticism. Marshall’s failure to acknowledge that fatally weakens his op-ed.
Marshall is at liberty to be wrong on fact, law and logic.
If Black Lives Matter is an appropriate street mural, why not Indian Lives Matter or Unborn Babies’ Lives Matter, or any number of other heart-felt sentiments from all corners of public opinion?
The city government would be bombarded with requests to paint streets, and any denials would come with the threat of lawsuits to justify why the politically charged phrase Black Lives Matter gets unquestioning deference.
Dale McIntyre, Bartlesville
Editor's note: One of the three Black Lives Matter organization founders gave an interview in 2015 saying she and another founder were "trained Marxists." The organization formed in response to the 2013 acquittal of George Zimmerman, though the phrase often refers to a larger movement.
