Letter to the Editor: Bikers be wary

A test ride to check out the new biking route along the Arkansas River was quite a shock.
Dangers lurk for any bike rider, whether an experienced biker or a family on a pleasure ride.
Far from being a pleasure, humans and bikes, are constantly at risk.
From Southwest Boulevard's fast-moving traffic into disgracefully unmaintained roads, bikers are definitely on their own, not to mention the trials the residents of the area may be enduring daily to travel those streets.
Flat tires and lack of assistance if needed are abundant with every turn of a wheel. Be wary.
