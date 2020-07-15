Most of us live our lives in the traditions passed on by our families, our religious beliefs, political parties and our prejudices.
Most bigotry has no base in fact. We hate who we are taught to hate because it's family.
How sad it is to hear a child spout the hateful rhetoric of generations of bigots and bullies.
It must be so burdensome to carry the weight of all that animosity against people we have never met and have committed no offense, except to be different from us.
Families are not always right, their beliefs not always healthy.
Maturity means figuring out what enriches our lives and letting go of the rest.
Make new traditions!
