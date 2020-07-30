Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CREEK...SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND WEST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT... AT 109 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES NORTHWEST OF OILTON, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... SAND SPRINGS... SAPULPA... MANNFORD... KIEFER... KELLYVILLE... OILTON... JENNINGS... KEYSTONE STATE PARK... SILVER CITY... GRAY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 202 AND 217. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&