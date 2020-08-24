The Big 12 decision to play football is wrong. Officials are trading lives for the dollar and public pressure.
Participant lives will be lost.
Regardless of financial losses, institutions will survive.
Indiana University, my alma mater, has canceled all fall athletic competitions. Rightly so.
Those in disagreement just don't get it, as does the Florida sheriff's mask policy.
Donald Brodie, Jenks
Editor's Note: The sheriff in Marion County, Florida, mandated that his employees not wear a face mask while on duty.
