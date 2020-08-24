Nov. 18, 2000: No. 1 OU 27, Texas Tech 13

Pictured: Texas Tech's Kliff Kingsbury struggles for more yards as he is hit by Oklahoma's Derrick Strait during the first half.

 Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File

The Big 12 decision to play football  is wrong. Officials are trading lives for the dollar and public pressure.

Participant lives will be lost.

Regardless of financial losses, institutions will survive.

Indiana University, my alma mater, has canceled all fall athletic competitions. Rightly so.

Those in disagreement just don't get it, as does the Florida sheriff's mask policy.

Donald Brodie, Jenks

Editor's Note: The sheriff in Marion County, Florida, mandated that his employees not wear a face mask while on duty. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags