Letter to the Editor: Biden-Harris presidential administration would be ruin of the country

It was a breath of fresh air to read Jeffrey Johnson’s letter ("Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his international work," Sept. 18). Finally!

If people would watch a newscast other then CNN, MSNBC, etc., they might find out the real news.

Those networks don’t tell you all the good our president does. Not since President Ronald Reagan has one been so attacked.

My prayer is for people to not believe everything they read or hear about our president. Do your research.

President Donald Trump is being attacked by the media on all fronts. It used to be we had journalists who spent time researching a story and reporting it fairly and unbiased.

Not anymore.

Now we have National Enquirer-type journalists. Hype not truth.

A Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket would be the ruin of our country.

Unless you like violence against our police, our people and our country, then really think about that one. It is disaster in the making.

I believe Harris is evil to the bone. Biden will only be here until he gets elected, and then she’ll take over. Wake up, people.

Brenda Odle, Sand Springs

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

